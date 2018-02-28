Newton Free Library Welcomes Readers to Check out New Armenian Collection

NEWTON, Mass. (A.W.)—Looking for Armenian language books? The Newton Free Library has recently added a collection of titles by prominent Armenian novelists.

“Located in the third floor Language and Literacy Center, we invite you to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to read modern authors including Margarit Derants, Nane Avagyan and Aline Ohanesian,” Susan Bécam, the library’s ELL and Literacy Program Coordinator, told the Armenian Weekly. “We also have some books in Armenian translation like The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini,” Bécam noted.

The Newton Free Library, which was founded as a free public library in 1870, traces its origins back to the 18th century. “Our mission is to bring the community together to enjoy, explore, create, and discover,” Bécam added, “we look forward to your visit!”

The Newton Free library is located at 330 Homer Street, Newton Centre, Mass. 02459. For hours and directions visit http://www.newtonfreelibrary.net or call 617-796-1360.