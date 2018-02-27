Lebanon’s Minister of Tourism Avedis Guidanian to Visit Detroit, Boston, New Jersey

The Lebanese-Armenian Election Committee (Eastern United States) issued a statement this week, urging members of the Armenian community of the Eastern U.S. to attend public events featuring Lebanon’s Minister of Tourism Avedis Guidanian, ahead of the 2018 Lebanese general elections.

Below is the statement in its entirety.

Dear Lebanese-Armenian Compatriots,

We are pleased to announce that Lebanon’s Minister of Tourism, Mr. Avedis Guidanian, will visit the Eastern United States in early March.

During his visit, Minister Guidanian will make appearances in several cities. During his public addresses, Mr. Guidanian will discuss Lebanon’s upcoming parliamentary elections, which are to be held in May. The Minister will share the importance of our extensive participation in these elections; present the existing challenges in the electoral process; and answer questions from members of the community.

Minister Guidanian is confirmed to speak in the following communities:

Detroit – March 7

Boston – March 8

New Jersey – March 9

Details about each public event will be made available in the coming days.

We call upon our Lebanese-Armenian compatriots and their families to attend these important meetings. Let us give our young minister an honorable welcome, and stand alongside and support our Lebanese-Armenian sisters and brothers.

Dear Compatriots,

Our community in Lebanon needs our support and relies on our votes.

Let us stand up together and cast our votes for our electoral list, which has proven itself time and time again.

Let us stand up for the Armenian community of Lebanon.

Sincerely,

The Lebanese-Armenian Election Committee,

Eastern U.S.