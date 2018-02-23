ARS Eastern U.S. Chapters, Supporters Raise over $20,000 to Help Renovate Yerevan Military Disability Rehabilitation Center

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of the Eastern United States recently announced that it has donated more than $20,000 to the ARS International Inc.’s renovation efforts of Yerevan’s Heratsi Hospital’s Disability Rehabilitation Center.

The newly renovated, three-story hospital reopened after some renovations on Jan 28—Armenian Army Day. The donations were thanks to the selfless dedication of ARS chapters and members from across the region, the ARS of Eastern U.S. announced.

“We can’t be indifferent when our soldiers need our support. It is the least we can do,” noted ARS Eastern U.S. Chairwoman ungerouhi Talin Daghlian. “They are defending our borders day and night. We, from the comfort of our homes, must also do our part so that they can better recover from their wounds and injuries.”

The rehabilitation center will help wounded and disabled soldiers who have risked their lives defending Armenia and Artsakh.

As a part of a historic trip organized by the ARS Eastern U.S. last fall, a delegation led by Daghlian and Regional Vice Chair ungerouhi Sandra Vartanian had the opportunity to visit an army base in Martakert, Artsakh. “Our hearts filled with so much pride. We thanked them for being so selfless in their service to our country and pledged to continue our humanitarian work and support them and their families,” Daghlian noted.

The ARS Eastern U.S. also published a list of donors, who contributed to the renovation efforts of the Disability Rehabilitation Center, and thanked them all: