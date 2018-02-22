Sirusho to Make Boston Debut with the Sayat Nova Dance Company

BOSTON—Over the past 31 years, the Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston (SNDC) has performed with many talented artists such as Nune Yesayan, Arabo Ispiryan, Alla Levonyan, Hovhannes Shahbazyan, and Ruben Sasunci. On March 23, SNDC will add to the list when it will share the stage with world-renowned Armenian singer and songwriter Sirusho.

A World Music Awards nominee, Sirusho is known for combining Armenian traditional instruments with modern compositions. On Oct. 28, 2016, Sirusho released her fifth studio album titled “Armat” (root). As explained on the artists’ website, “Armat” represents a new style in the Armenian music world based on the traditional Armenian cultural values and historical roots. It introduces a mix of genres, highlighting Armenian folk and national music, presented in modern arrangements while reflecting Sirusho’s unique musical style.

In 2012, Sirusho also launched her own line of handcrafted silver jewelry “PreGomesh” which stays true to ancient Armenian designs while remaining in tune with current fashion trends. Sirusho’s Armat Tour is headed to Boston on March 23, at Berklee Performance Center. This will mark her first appearance in the New England area.

This is a very exciting time for SNDC dancers, who just recently performed with singer Ruben Sasunci from Armenia in Nov. 2017. “As a dancer, I have to say that there is no greater feeling than performing live with a singer. Dancing with Ruben Sasunci was so much fun because the energy was so powerful. I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s going to feel like when we’re on stage with Sirusho,” said SNDC member Adelaida Balagyozyan, who has been dancing with the group since 2013.

Sayat Nova’s Director Apo Ashjian said that the group is feeling very energized and enthusiastic about this production. “For the first time ever, the Boston community will get to see a very modern twist to SNDC. While there are some ethnographic elements to the steps, the majority of her choreography is very upbeat and modern. We are very excited about that because it goes to show how versatile we are as a dance company,” he noted.

The group has been rehearsing three times a week. When asked what the practices entail, dancer Levon Brunson said that the performance will be different than anything they have done before. “Our rehearsals are intense, but at the same time really fun and full of energy. Each song has its own unique rhythm and sound and we’re enjoying being challenged with the choreography and new style of dance. The instructors have given us a job to do and at the end of rehearsal when we look around and everybody is dripping in sweat, that’s when we know that we’ve given it our all. This show is absolutely going to be over the top.”

Tickets to this highly anticipated event can be purchased online at berklee.edu/events/Sirusho or by calling the Berklee Performance Center box office at (617) 747-2261. To avoid online and phone fees, tickets can be purchased in person at the Berklee Performance Center Box Office (136 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, Mass. 02115) between the 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Be sure to follow Sayat Nova Dance Company on Facebook to get unique insight on rehearsal footage and event updates and be the first to hear about the chance to purchase “PreGomesh” jewelry right here in Boston.