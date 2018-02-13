Obituary: Nigol Melkonian

Melkonian, Nigol, of Waltham, Mass., on Feb. 9.

Beloved son of Garo and Vartoug Melkonian. Also survived by many loving uncles, aunts and cousins. Loving nephew of Archbishop Khajag Hagopian of Montreal, Yeprem and Mayda Melkonian and family, Asdghig and Abraham Tashjian and family, Knarig and Yervant Kilejian and family, Zareh and Anne Melkonian and family, Haroutune and Mireille Ghazarian and family, and Christine and Michel Abu-Jaoude and family.

Funeral service at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Watertown, Mass. (38 Elton Avenue, Watertown), on Thursday, Feb, 15. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. At the request of the family, there are no visiting hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) International Inc. Assistance to Disabled and Wounded Soldiers Fund. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown, Mass. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, Watertown.

***

Condolences

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States Central Committee and the ARF Sardarabad gomideh of Greater Boston extend their deepest condolences to unger Garo Melkonian and the extended Melkonian family on sad the passing of Nigol Melkonian.