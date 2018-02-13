ANCA Eastern Region Seeks Director of Community Outreach and Communications

The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) Board of Directors is seeking qualified candidates for its Community Outreach and Communications Director position. Those interested should e-mail a cover letter and resume by March 2, 2018, to ancaer@anca.org.

About the Position

The Director of Community Outreach and Communications will be responsible for implementing Hai Tahd initiatives and programs under the direction of the Board of Directors and in conjunction with the ANCA staff in Washington, D.C. Primary focus will be on strengthening and increasing grassroots advocacy, fundraising, public education, and community engagement.

Qualifications and requirements

Bachelor’s degree in a related field is required.

Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to remain calm under pressure.

Flexibility to travel throughout the region for up to three weeks at a time.

Willingness and ability to take on a leadership role among peers in the organization.

Minimum of one year of relevant experience is a plus.

Fluency in Armenian is a plus.

Experience with fundraising is a plus.

Event organization and management experience is desirable

Familiarity with U.S. and Armenian politics is desirable.

The position is based in the ANCA Eastern Region office at the Hairenik Building in Watertown, Mass., though other locations will be considered. Periodic travel will be required throughout the Eastern U.S.

For questions or for more information, e-mail ancaer@anca.org.