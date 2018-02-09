Take the Armenian Weekly Reader Survey and Help Us Better Serve You!

Dear Readers and Supporters,

For more than a century, the Hairenik and Armenian Weekly newspapers have been a beacon of light and literature in the Armenian community. With each generation, we have strived to meet the expanding needs of a more sophisticated, news-conscious Diasporan-Armenian public.

This paper is truly by and for the community it is born out of, and as we work to ensure its sustainability in the digital era, we look to you—our readers—for guidance. We kindly ask that you take a few minutes of your time to fill out a brief, four-part survey that will help us get to know who’s reading, how we can better serve you, and how best we can grow. Those who complete this survey enter to win one of six beautiful, handmade gifts from independent artisans in Armenia!