Artsakh Soldier Dies in Hospital as a Result of Acute Illness

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artsakh serviceman Hayk Hakobyan (b. 1999) died at the Artsakh Central Military Hospital in Stepanakert on Thursday.

The Artsakh Minsitry of Defense announced Hakobyan died at around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 8. Accoridng to a preliminary diagnosis, the serviceman died as a result of an acute illness.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. The Ministry also expressed its condolences to the family, loved ones, and fellow serviceman of the deceased solider.