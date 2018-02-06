Repat Armenia Introduces Repat Start Up Mentorship Program

YEREVAN—Repat Armenia Foundation will officially announce the launch of its Repat Start Up Mentorship Program, during a meet and Greet event at Impact Hub Yerevan later today.

According to a statement published by the organization, the Repat Start Up Mentorship Program exists to assist innovative individuals who are ready to start a new project that will directly impact the development of Armenia.

The program is currently looking for applicants who currently live outside of Armenia or have lived in Armenia for less than three years and have previous experience in business or social initiative sectors (including, but not limited to: tourism, medical services, technology, agriculture, communication & information, education, social initiatives, and production.)

The Repat Start Up Mentorship Program provides support designed to help high impact startups thrive in Armenia. Participants will receive one-on-one professional mentorship tailored to their needs, and the program will cover the cost of rent at a co-working space for a full year. Participants will also receive marketing and PR assistance in the form of meet-and-greet events, content on the Repat Armenia website, and interviews with different media outlets, as well as introductory networking with professionals in Armenia and the Diaspora, membership in the Armenian Repatriates Network, and potential investment opportunities at the end of the year.

The announcement and introduction to the program will take place at Impact Hub Yerevan on Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. (local Yerevan time).

Established in Aug. 2012, Repat Armenia Foundation is a non-governmental, non-profit institution concentrated on three major principles revolving around promoting the concept of repatriation, providing individual integration support and influencing government policies to develop a pro-repatriation environment in Armenia.