AYF Worcester ‘Aram’ Chapter to Host NATs Feb. 16-19

WORCESTER, Mass.—Every year, teams of skilled Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) athletes unite to represent their home chapters and compete in the AYF National Athletics Tournament (NATs) in hopes to bring back hard-earned championship titles or strive to maintain their respective legacies.

Whatever the motivation, one thing is for certain—the competition will not be taken lightly. After training for weeks, months, or even since last NATs, teams look forward outstanding performances. Expect the unexpected this year—after all, 2018 has a lot to live up to following last NATs’ incredible sportsmanship and painstakingly close games.

This year, the AYF Worcester “Aram” chapter is graciously hosting NATs Feb. 16-19. The response from AYF members willing to support and participate was so immense that a second hotel had to be added to the 2018 NATs program. The Hilton Garden Inn (Worcester) and The Homewood Suites by Hilton (Worcester) are accommodating local and out of town athletes and supporters, conveniently located just 10 minutes from the athletic facility, Bancroft High School.

In addition to the on-court enjoyment the games provide, this year, the “Aram” chapter has planned equally exciting evening entertainment. DJ Chris “kidbibz” Habibian (Friday and Sunday) and Jaq Hagopian (Saturday) will perform live for athletes, alumni, and families.

Whether you strive to bring home a well-deserved title of 2018 NATs victor, want to witness the next generation of Armenian leaders engage in friendly (yet fierce) competition, or need to reconnect with childhood friends, NATs is the event for you!

Whatever your motivation, act fast because the final day to sign up is Feb. 12 for athletes and February 16 for non-athletes!