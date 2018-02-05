Two Armenians Reportedly Injured in Damascus Mortar Attack

DAMASCUS, Syria (A.W.)—Two Armenian siblings—Loris and Hagop Demirjian—were injured on Monday, in a mortar attack in Damascus, reported Yereavan-based News.am.

According to local sources, including the state run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), at least two civilians were killed while 13 more were injured on Monday due to shelling attacks by armed groups targeting Damascus and surrounding areas.

It was reported that armed groups fired mortar shells on the Bab Touma neighborhood and the Mariamite Cathedral in Damascus. Two more shells fell on al-Ameen Street in al-Shaghour, and another shell landed in al-Dwila’a neighborhood, causing extensive material damage.

The Armenian Weekly will be following developments and providing updates as they become available.