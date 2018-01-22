Henrikh Mkhitaryan Officially Joins Arsenal

LONDON (A.W.)—Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Armenia’s 29-year-old captain and star midfielder, officially signed with London-based English Premier League Soccer club Arsenal in a long-term contract on Monday.

According to press release published by Mkhitaryan’s new club, the deal sees star Alexis Sanchez join Manchester United—a club with whom Mkhitaryan made 39 appearances, scoring five times. He was also part of Manchester United’s UEFA Europa League winning squad last season.

“I’m very happy that we could finish this deal and I’m very happy to be here. It’s a dream come true because I’ve always dreamed of playing for Arsenal. Now that I’m here, I’ll do my best for this club to create history,” Mkhitaryan said on the new deal.

Mkhitaryan is currently the captain of the Armenian national team and their all-time top scorer. He has received the Armenian Footballer of the Year award a record eight times.

The Armenian midfielder started his career with Armenian club FC Pyunik, where he won the Armenian Premier League four times. He then moved to Ukraine where he played for Metalurh Donetsk, before joining Shakhtar Donetsk, where he made 72 appearances, winning the Ukrainian Premier League three times. In 2013, Henrikh transferred to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, where he made 90 appearances, during which time he was part of the 2014 German Cup winning squad.

Arsenal Manager Arsène Wenger said, “Henrikh is a very complete player. He creates chances, he defends well, he can absorb distances and he’s very committed as well. I must say he’s a player who has all the attributes.”

The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes and Mkhitaryan’s team number will be confirmed in the coming days.