Artsakh Solider Sustains Fatal Gunshot Wound; Circumstances Unclear

STEPANAKERT (A.W.)—Artsakh Army serviceman Harutyun Khachatryan (b. 1998) sustained a fatal gunshot wound on Tuesday at around 1:15 a.m.

According to a statement published by the Artsakh Defense Ministry, Khachatryan was killed at an Artsakh military unit in the northern direction of the Line of Contact (LoC), under yet unclear circumstances.

An investigation is currently underway to figure out the details of the serviceman’s death. The ministry also expressed its grief and offered condolences to the soldier’s family, loved ones, and fellow servicemen.