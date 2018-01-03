There’s a breed of Armenian unlike any other. A string of old friends eating out. A group of retirees with wrinkled hands and stories to tell.

They’ve got thick accents, but not the kind you would imagine. They’re from places like Hell’s Kitchen New York and Detroit’s District 9. They’ve got names like Harry and Marty and Onnik and Leon and Malatya Avo and Nick. The only thing they love as much as being Armenian is being American. They’ve served, but they don’t have anything to say about it. There isn’t anything to say about it. Lunch with the Old Men—it goes something like this…

Thursdays. They meet in Fort Lee. One by one, they walk into my house. No one knocks—they know the door is open. And although it’s lunch, all members arrive before 10 a.m. No one calls to check if you’re coming. You’re coming unless you call. Rule number one.

“Whose turn is it to pay?” They check the list. There’s an order. The person who’s paying that week chooses where they all go to eat. Rule number two.

There’s a slow descent down the front steps and into the van. They each have something smart to say about how slow the other is moving.

“Okay, it’s your week. Where do you want to eat?”

“Eh, I don’t care.”

“Ok, how about [insert the name of any restaurant here]”

“No! I hate that place.”

This guessing game goes three or four rounds to no avail. They end up at The Point Diner. The usual.

Another slow disembarkment out of the van. Looks like a clown car. A hostess greets them but they sit where they want without her showing them to a table.

“Coffees all around. Put mine in the microwave for 10 seconds—I like it piping hot.”

“A waffle well done—brown as the table even.”

A happy waitress.

“Dry rye toast. Bacon well done—really well done.”

“One club sandwich and a diet peach Snapple iced tea. No ice.”

They talk…no, they disagree. Sports. The Yankees. The Knicks. College sports, too. Golf. Lots of golf. Courses and players and club sets. Politics. This one’s an idiot. That one’s a phony.

Pills. I started taking this or that. “Doctors don’t know what they’re talking about.”

No one has anything nice to say.

Until their grandkids are brought up. They’re proud—one even more than the next.

“Armen made the Dean’s List.”

“Jamie took Lucas to see Santa at the mall.”

“Knar played great at church basketball on Sunday.”

“Lucine hosted a fundraiser dance for a camp in Armenia.”

“Kyle is in a play.”

“Simone and VJ had the kids baptized.”

“Shant is the president of the AYF Juniors.”

“Arev wrote an article for The Weekly.”

Only nice things once the grand-kids are brought up. Rule number 3. Not really a rule but everyone follows. The bill is paid. Back into the car to head home. No one wants it to end. No one would ever admit that though.

“We on for next Thursday?”

We’re always on unless someone calls.

It’s the rule.