Temiz Siblings Gift Hovnanian School Technology

NEW MILFORD, N.J.—Two former students of the Hovnanian Armenian School, Laurie Temiz (Class of 2008) and Shant Temiz, recently gifted the school with a generous donation for its technology program.

The Temiz’ gift has funded the inception costs of Hovnanian School’s new portal system and facilitated and improved how the school community communicates, teaches, and learns. The generous donation will also enable students to collaborate online in Armenian, English and French.

Parents will be able to track their child’s progress electronically, alumni will be able to network with others in their chosen field, and the community will have the capability to access a portal through which it can receive the latest news about the school.

Additionally, three board members matched the Temiz donation. With the added gift, students in grades seven and eight will also receive brand new laptops, all students will have access to updated computers and printers in the computer lab, and teachers will have access to technology that will allow them to enhance their curricula.

Some seventh and eighth graders have already begun using their touch-screen, foldable, adjustable laptops in class. The feedback from students has been positive. “It’s so cool to have online textbooks and to take notes on the computer instead on a regular notebook,” noted one student. Another student said, “Now we can e-mail our assignments to our teacher.”

This advancement of technology at the Armenian School in New Milford is the culmination of over a year of careful planning by a Technology Committee consisting of teachers, staff, a parent, and alumni.

“It is particularly satisfying and resonant when this generosity comes from our alumni. They represent the ideal outcome of a Hovnanian School education, remind us of the value of hard work and sacrifice, and show us that no matter how far they travel, their spirits are always in our hallways,” Principal Shakeh Tashjian noted.