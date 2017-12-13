Women’s Support Center Launches Holiday Crowdfunding Campaign

YEREVAN—The Women’s Support Center (WSC) NGO in Yerevan has launched its holiday crowdfunding campaign to gain support from the public and Armenian Diaspora in assisting women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

The WSC is one of only two organizations that offer shelter to victims fleeing abuse, and the only one that offers comprehensive services, including case management, socio-psychological and legal counseling, educational programs, walk-in and hotline services, and an economic empowerment program to help survivors jump-start their careers. For WSC beneficiaries, those services give them the opportunity to reintegrate into society and live free of abuse.

The WSC and its partner organizations work to change myths and taboos regarding domestic violence through public campaigns and media engagement. Those efforts are necessary because domestic violence is often viewed as a normal occurrence within families, and any attempt to disrupt the privacy of the family is frequently regarded as an attempt to undermine the traditional Armenian family.

The situation in Armenia is grave: It’s estimated that at least 1 in 4 women in Armenia have been abused in their lifetime. As Armenia is set to adopt a law on domestic violence before the end of the year, the hope is that victims will begin to be better protected, perpetrators punished, and service providers involved with victims of domestic violence properly trained.

As of now, the WSC has no governmental funding, and its shelter runs completely on individual donations. With a new law in place and reduced stigma around domestic violence, more and more women can be expected to reach out for support this year. The WSC asks for continued support from the Armenian Diaspora to help create a safe Armenia for women and children. All proceeds raised will go directly toward rent, utilities, food, hygienic products, and medical care for the women and children who are fleeing life-threatening situations.

To donate to the shelter and learn more about the WSC, visit https://goto.gg/25926.