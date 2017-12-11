‘Don’t Hate the Turks’: Distinguishing between the People and the Government

“My mom witnessed how her mother suffered from the Armenian Genocide atrocities, screaming, nightmares, and trauma, yet she told us ‘don’t hate the Turks.'”

After hearing my words, many women approached me to show their appreciation for my presentation. They loved the message of solidarity.

On Dec. 2, more than 80 women had gathered in Professor Elahe Amani’s home in Long Beach, Calif., to listen to several female authors’ book presentations. I was one of the guest speakers. I talked about Inner Heaven, a self-published book which consists of 37 seven articles written by my mother in Farsi, which I have translated. The book includes a short story about my grandmother’s survival—how she escaped Garin [Erzerum] and walked to Iraq when she was only seven years old.

My grandmother, Victoria, got married to another orphan from Garin at a young age and moved to Iran. The young couple had five children, but Victoria suffered emotionally, screaming in horror with memories of the Genocide. She always wondered what happened to her baby sister whom she carried for a day then left her under a tree.

The guilt and pain were unbearable. My mother was the oldest daughter and became the family’s caretaker since her mother could not provide for her children.

As I finished my presentation, an Armenian immigration attorney, Alice Yardum-Hunter, shared her grandparents’ genocide story. Her voice was trembling as she talked about mass graves. I had met Alice last April during a program organized by Mediators Beyond Borders. Professor Elahe Amani and Attorney Yardum-Hunter traveled to Turkey in 2013 to participate at the organization’s annual congress. There was also a training session for women leaders from Middle East and North Africa where Gaiane Astoyan, an activist from Armenia, also participated.

There was another Armenian author, Dr. Rosemary Hartounian Cohen, who talked about “the silent genocide” by the Ottoman Turks in the city of Khoy in Iran in 1918.

Her grandfather was killed in Khoy, and her grandmother raised a daughter by herself. Dr. Cohen wrote her grandmother’s story as a memoir in a book called The Survivor. In her book’s acknowledgement she has written: “I have no hate in my heart toward any nation or actual Turkish people. I am just hoping that by showing all the sufferings imposed on innocent people, events like this will be stopped around the world.”

All the author’s messages had one theme in common: human rights. The book presentation brunch included nine female writers—seven Iranian, one Kurdish, one Syrian, and two Armenians. These women have written about their sufferings resulting from sociopolitical pressures. They all mentioned having strong mothers who broke the “rules” and encouraged them to pursue freedom.

During a later discussion with the audience, an Iranian woman mentioned how her eight-year-old son was scared to say his father could speak Turkish because of his Armenian classmates. How sad to have a child living in fear. We talked about distinguishing between the government and people.

This brought back memories of living with fear during the American hostage crisis when I lived in the Washington D.C. area. I was scared to say I was from Iran. If I said I was Armenian, I had to explain that Armenia was part of the Soviet Union—and the typical reply was, “You are a communist.”

I thought of Hrant Dink, the editor of Agos newspaper in Istanbul, who was a progressive Armenian writer who was assassinated in Turkey. I mentioned to this young mother that thousands of progressive Turks marched in Istanbul holding signs reading “We are all Armenian. We are all Hrant Dink.”

We need to teach our young generation that even though the government of Turkey is fascist and corrupt, and even though there are many fanatic Turks, we cannot generalize. We cannot plant the seeds of hatred in our youth.

My mother taught us this many years ago. My mother was ahead of her time.