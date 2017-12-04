President Sarkisian Visits Artsakh, Says Armenian People Will Defend the Homeland

STEPANAKERT, Arstakh—Armenian President Serge Sarkisian spent the weekend in Artsakh on a working visit meant to expand cooperation between the two Armenian states.

Sarkisian arrived in Artsakh’s capital, Stepanakert, on Friday and met with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan in the annual year-end consultations of high-ranking Armenian and Artsakh military officials—a meeting that included Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan and Artsakh Defense Minister Lyova Mnatsakanyan.

The following day, Sarkisian and Sahakyan joined the two defense ministers and other army officials to inspect the military exercises conducted by the Defense Army’s unified command in southeastern Artsakh.

The officials then attended the opening of a multi-apartment residential building for Artsakh servicemen, as well as the openings of a newly built canteen and barracks at one of the military units. President Sarkisian also participated in an award ceremony honoring soldiers who have displayed excellent service.

“Modern armed forces imply not only state-of-the-art armament but also the ability to apply it at the right moment and to its full capacity. I am grateful to you for today’s drills, which testified to your high efficiency,” Sarkisian told the servicemen.

He said their service is in response to “all those who want to take away our homeland,” and added: “We are in a position to defend our borders, and we will defend our homeland. I would like to thank your parents, your teachers, all those who have contributed to your upbringing.”

Sarkisian concluded by wishing the servicemen successful service.