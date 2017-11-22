ARS Urges Its Members to Support the Armenia Fund Telethon

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) has urged its international membership and the diasporan community to support the 2017 “Fruitful Artsakh” Armenia Fund Telethon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. This year’s telethon’s fundraising efforts are directed toward developing modern irrigation technologies for Artsakh’s farmers through the digging of deep waterwells and installation of drip-irrigation systems.

“We ask ARS members to make their donations to the Telethon through their local ARS chapter executives, and ARS’s message will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day during the telethon. A contribution to the Armenia Fund will empower the people of Artsakh and help the Republic continue its state-building process, which began more than two decades ago through a unified effort of the Armenian nation,” read a part of the statement released by the organization.

The 12-hour Armenia Fund Telethon will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 23. To watch live, visit armeniafund.org.