Project SAVE Announces 2018 Calendar ‘Our Armenian Journey’

WATERTOWN, Mass.— Project SAVE Armenian Photograph Archives—the foremost archive of Armenian photographs in the United States—recently announced the release of its 2018 calendar “Our Armenian Journey.”

“Stories of refugees fleeing their homes have dominated headlines recently, with many from cities like Aleppo that are familiar to Armenians. Project SAVE, perceiving the tragic similarities to events of a century ago, seeks to share the narratives of Armenians’ journeys from our own archives, illuminated with multiple photos,” read a part of a statement released by the archive.

The selected images in the 2018 calendar illustrate Armenian immigrants’ and refugees’ struggles and accomplishments as they assimilate and contribute to their adopted societies, while maintaining their identity.

“In our 2018 calendar…we pay special tribute to those who face hardships, separations, and reunions during their journey. We celebrate their resilience, tenacity, and ability to build a life in a new land,” the statement went on.

The calendar is designed by graphic artist Vartus Varadian.

Project SAVE’s calendar is the archive’s major fundraising effort, supporting its ongoing work of collecting, documenting, and preserving photographs of all subjects and periods relating to Armenian people. Calendar sponsors are acknowledged in each month with their short messages of honor or remembrance of family, friends, and heroes who have contributed to the Armenian Journey.

Calendars will be mailed out right after Thanksgiving, or can be picked up in the Project Save Watertown Square office. To order, call 617-923-4542, or visit www.projectsave.org.

Founded by Ruth Thomasian in 1975, Project SAVE’s extensive and diverse collection of more than 40,000 photographs, as well as its growing library of oral history audio tapes, depict all aspects of Armenian life in the homeland and Diaspora, from the 1860s to the present day.