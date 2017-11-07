Poem: The Last Day in May

The Last Day in May

It is the last day in May

And the peonies and roses

Are in bloom, releasing

Heady fragrances

Into the warm, balmy breeze.

The dandelions have retreated

And wild violets, along with

Patches of clover,

Have taken their place.

Ants are scurrying about

In the sun, the shade,

And in and out of

Little mounds between

The concrete cracks,

In the tender blades of grass.

The woodpecker has returned

To his favorite apple tree,

And a bird’s nest,

Hidden deep within the branches

Of the pine tree, has been

Ransacked, once again, by the squirrels.

In the distance, birds chirp frantically.

Near the old wooden shed

Lies a mottled, green ball—

Nearly deflated—

And in the garden next door,

A shiny, yellow tricycle

Stands under the lilac bush.

The rhythm of the garden has returned,

While from afar

The roar of lawn mowers and blowers

Rips into the symphony

That is spring.

As I walk around the garden,

I notice that one of my rose bushes,

My most cherished one—has withered.

As I stoop to touch it, a dark-blue butterfly hovers above it,

Alights on it, and then flutters away.

The wind stirs, and I recall

All the years the roses brought such wonder and joy

To my love and me.

Both he and the rose bush

Are now memories

Of a different time,

And our own special world.

They say time heals,

Of that I do not know,

At least not yet.

But I certainly do know

That life goes on,

And with it, come new days and seasons.

Yet, no matter how new,

They are always sprinkled

With memories of that special,

Sweet world for two.



Sept. 25, 2017

Yerevan, Armenia