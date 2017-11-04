One Artsakh Soldier Killed, Two Others Injured in Explosion

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—One Artsakh serviceman was killed and two others were wounded on Saturday, as an anti-tank grenade exploded at an Artsakh Armed Forces military unit located in the northeastern direction of the Line of Contact (LoC) between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Hrant Mangasaryan (b. 1997) was killed, while Gevorg Hyusunts and Sergey Alumyan suffered shrapnel wounds. According to some press reports, at least one of the injured soldiers underwent emergency surgery at Stepanakert’s military hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, a press statement published by the Artsakh Defense Ministry said. No other official details have been released.