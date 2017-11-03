Author Honors Transgender Awareness Month with Book Signing in Watertown

WATERTOWN (A.M.A.)—Chris Edwards is an Armenian-American advertising guru based out of Boston with over twenty years of experience in the field. He has, however, made a name for himself over the years outside of the ad industry for utilizing the principles of branding and marketing, along with his ever-present sense of humor, to orchestrate what has been quite possibly the most widely accepted and embraced gender transition of its kind––at a time when the word “transgender” didn’t exist.

On Thursday, November 16, he will be coming to the Armenian Museum of America in Watertown, Mass. to give a Q&A and book signing, in honor of Transgender Awareness Month, where he will discuss life before, during and after his gender transition

Edwards is known for his heartfelt and hilarious take on the experience of coming out to his parents, sisters, and extended family of Armenians or “Armos” as he likes to call them, and brilliantly explains the powerful role their support played in his success both at home and at work. His memoir BALLS: It Takes Some to Get Some is an Amazon best-seller, a Foreword Reviews’ Indies gold-winner, and is rated one of the best books of the year by Shelf Awareness.

Since the release of his memoir, he’s become a sought-after speaker, inspiring audiences at places like Apple, Google and Harvard with his courageous story and compelling message that we all have the power to control how others define us.

About the Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America houses and preserves objects of art and culture collected from Armenian families and donors from around the world. The Museum holds its collection in trust for future generations as objects of witness and survival to serve as a record of Armenian creativity, ingenuity, and wisdom for those who are familiar with Armenian history and culture, as well as for those to whom these objects, manuscripts, and ephemera are a new experience. Visit their website at www.armenianmuseum.org or call them at (617) 926-2562 for information on their hours of operation and directions.