Armenian Evangelical World Council Holds Annual Meeting in Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J.—The Executive Committee of the Armenian Evangelical World Council (AEWC) held its annual meeting at the headquarters of the Armenian Missionary Association of America in Paramus, N.J. on Oct. 19-20.

Written and oral reports were given by the Council’s President, Executive Director and the Treasurer, following which the representatives of the five church Unions and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) reported on their respective organizations.

Following discussions, the Executive Committee made the following resolutions:

To organize All-Armenian Evangelical Conference for young adults in Armenia from August 2-14, 2018, on the Centennial Anniversary of the AMAA; Elected an ad hoc committee to review the bylaws of the AEWC and report to the biennial meeting of the Council in Oct. 2018; To participate in a dinner reception in honor of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, on Nov. 2, 2017, sponsored by the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church in collaboration with the Armenian Missionary Association of America; On the Centennial Anniversary celebrations of the Republic of Armenia and the AMAA in 2018, the Executive Committee issued the following two statements:

Resolution on the 100th Anniversary of the Republic of Armenia

On May 28, 1918, the Armenian people regained statehood with the creation of the first independent state since 1375. For the first time in almost six centuries the Armenian people, with the founding of the Republic of Armenia, were able to begin the process of controlling their individual and collective destinies. As a landlocked small remnant of historical Armenia, this newly-founded republic became the base on which modern Armenia continues its existence.

May 28, 2018 is the centennial anniversary of Armenia. On this historic occasion, the Armenian Evangelical World Council (AEWC) welcomes the 100th anniversary of Armenia’s independence and announces:

Its unwavering commitment to strengthen Armenia’s independent statehood; To render its moral, spiritual and financial support to the Republic of Armenia; To continue its support to the efforts of international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh; To mark the Centennial Anniversary of Armenia in public celebrations, as well as during the morning worship service on Sunday, May 27, 2018; To send an AEWC delegation to Yerevan towards the end of May 2018 to participate in the centennial celebrations of the Republic of Armenia.

Resolution on the Centennial Anniversary of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA)

In June 2018, the AMAA will mark its 100th birthday. Celebrations are already being held in various communities with fundraising campaign. Some other centennial celebrations are being planned in several venues in Armenia and the Diaspora. It was the hand of the Divine Providence that guided a group of Armenian Evangelicals who founded the AMAA during the annual convention of the Armenian Evangelical Union of the Eastern States from June 7-9, 1918, in Worcester, Massachusetts.

For almost a century, the AMAA has extended its spiritual, educational, social, cultural and philanthropic services to the Armenian people. Thousands and thousands of Armenians, generation after generation, have been blessed by its benefactions. Today it represents one of the most vital and dynamic Armenian organizations in the Armenian Diaspora.

On the centennial anniversary of the AMAA, the Armenian Evangelical World Council (AEWC) decided to celebrate this milestone with the following purposes in mind: