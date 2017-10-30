Artsakh Supports Catalonia’s Right to Self-Determination

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—The Information and Public Relations Department of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh released a short statement on Oct. 28, supporting the right of the people of Catalonia to independently determine their political status through a “democratic expression of will.”

“The right of the people of Catalonia to independently determine their political status through a democratic expression of will is undeniable,” read a part of the statement, which highlighted the right of peoples to self-determination in accordance with several fundamental UN documents.

“We consider it important that the resolution of the political crisis between Barcelona and Madrid is achieved by exclusively peaceful means, through dialogue,” the statement went on.

The Ministry statement also recalled Azerbaijan’s refusal to recognize the people of Artsakh’s right to self-determination and the use of forceful methods by Baku to resolve political issues.