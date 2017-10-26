‘20/20: Mine Free Karabagh’ Exhibition Opens in Glendale

LOS ANGELES—“20/20: Mine Free Karabagh,” an exhibition curated pro-bono by Ara Oshagan, is now open at the newly reopened Tufenkian Fine Arts gallery.

The exhibition weaves a multilayered narrative on the vision of a landmine-free Nagorno-Karabagh (Artsakh) in three integrated parts: poignant images by photojournalist Scout Tufankjian; images by Artsakh youth from the TUMO center in Stepanakert who are affected by mines in their everyday lives; and exclusive archive material of Princess Diana and the launch of the campaign to rid the world of mines 20 years ago.

The exhibit launched with a reception on Oct. 21 during which Congressman Adam Schiff was honored for his commitment to a mine-free Artsakh. The reception was by invitation only, and the program began with performances by Artyom Manukyan and Alene Aroustamian; guests were addressed by curator Ara Oshagan and photojournalist Scout Tufankjian. The evening raised $12,500 for The HALO Trust’s “Safe Steps for the people of Karabagh” campaign with the aim of a landmine-free Karabagh by 2020.

The exhibition will remain open until Oct. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Tufenkian Fine Arts (216 S. Louise St., Glendale, Calif. 91205), a Glendale-based gallery dedicated to the advancement of modern and contemporary artists.

HALO Director of Development Andrew Moore said: “HALO is incredibly grateful to Ara Oshagan, Caroline and Greg Tufenkian, Scout Tufankjian, and many others in the community who made the ‘20/20: Mine Free Karabagh’ exhibition possible. It is an impactful way to spread awareness and, ultimately, help us achieve our vision of safer, more prosperous, landmine-free Karabagh. We are very close to ensuring that Armenian families in Karabagh will no longer have to fear while their children play and animals graze. Our hope is that visitors to the exhibition will be inspired to give, and every gift donated to the campaign is matched by an anonymous family foundation. Our sincere thanks go to everyone who donated on the opening night and to all who are inspired by the exhibition to donate.”

Creative services for the event were kindly donated by Alma Aroustamian at Alma Design Studio.

Founded in 1988, The HALO Trust is the world’s largest humanitarian mine-clearance organization To learn more or donate to the “Safe Steps for the people of Karabagh” campaign, visit www.halotrust.org/minefreenk.