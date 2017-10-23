Video: Azerbaijan Fires Mortars, Spike ATGK Missile at Armenian Positions

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—The Artsakh Defense Ministry released a video on Sunday showing the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violating the ceasefire regime along the northeastern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, at Martakert-Mataghis.

According to an accompanying statement released by the Ministry, Azerbaijani forces fired five mortar rounds and a Spike ATGK missile in the direction of Armenian positions on Oct. 22.

The violation shows, once again, that Baku is not inclined to use the agreements reached toward a peaceful settlement of the conflict and for the elimination of unjustified losses, and that, on the contrary, with deliberate provocations it is destabilizing the situation, the Artsakh Defense Ministry said.

Below is the video released by the Ministry.

Artsakh’s Armed Forces refrained from retaliating, in consideration of the need for the effective implementation of the processes for the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, the statement said. “This does not mean that the enemy’s actions will remain unanswered if the similar developments persist,” the statement added.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh unequivocally warns the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan that if the provocations continue, the answer will be disproportionate and rather painful,” concluded the statement.