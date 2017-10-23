Two Artsakh Soldiers Killed in ‘Weapons Violation’

Suspect Detained in One of the Incidents

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artsakh soldiers Aram Khachatryan (b. 1998) and Hratch Avetisyan (b. 1997) were killed on Saturday in what Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense is calling a “weapons violation.”

“An investigation to uncover the details [of the incident] are currently underway,” read a Ministry statement, which also expressed the Ministry’s grief and condolences to the family, friends, and fellow servicemen of the deceased soldiers.

Shortly after the news of the killed soldiers broke, the Investigative Committee of Armenia revealed that a suspect had been detained in the death of Khachatryan, who, according to that report, suffered a gunshot wound to his right shoulder at about 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 21, at a defense post of one of the military units, and died on the way to a military hospital.

“A junior sergeant fulfilling his mandatory service at the same military unit has been arrested on suspicion of murder,” read a part of the Investigative Committee’s preliminary report.

Though the Artsakh Ministry of Defense’s initial statement suggests that the two incidents are related, no details have yet been released on serviceman Hratch Avetisyan’s death.