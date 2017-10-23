AWWA to Host 41st Annual Luncheon-Auction

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) will be hosting its 41st Annual Luncheon/Auction on Nov. 18 at the Oakley Country Club in Watertown.

This year, AWWA will be showcasing several Live Auction Baskets chock full of delicious items, including a tailgating basket with sports tickets, overnight hotel accommodations, restaurant gift cards, and more; a basket for noshing on the North Shore, including round trip ticket on the ferry from Boston to Salem, and upon arrival, a series of delicious restaurants and excursions to enjoy; a basket of a huge selection of exotic coffees, teas, chocolates, and biscotti for those of you who enjoy the after dinner treats; and a a basket complete with an array of Armenian pastries.

AWWA will also auction two beautiful oil paintings from Armenia this year.

The AWWA Raffle this year is a SuperMarket Special: First Prize is a $1,000 Gift Card to Market Basket, Second Prize is a $500 Gift Card to Stop & Shop, and the Third Prize is a $250 Gift Card to Whole Foods.

Those interested can contact Susan Deranian at 978-807-0785 to purchase raffle tickets and tickets for the Luncheon/Auction can be purchased online at www.awwa.us.

The Luncheon/Auction is AWWA’s major fundraiser for the year, and helps support its mission and initiatives, the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jamaica Plain, and the Hanganak NGO Clinic in Stepanakert, both of which provide quality healthcare to those elderly in need. Beneficiaries in Stepanakert obtain monthly healthcare assistance, along with provisions and in the coldest months, heating assistance.

“We thank the greater Boston community for supporting our endeavors throughout the years and we look forward to seeing you at the Luncheon/Auction on Nov. 18,” read a part of AWWA’s announcement.