Another Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire
STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Tigran Khachatryan (b. 1998) of the Artsakh Armed Forces was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Oct. 19.
Khachatryan was killed at a military outpost in the northeastern direction of the line of contact (LoC) between Artsakh and Azerbaijan at around 3:50 p.m. local time, according to a press statement published by the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.
An investigation has been launched into the incident, the ministry said, and expressed its condolences to the family, loved ones, and fellow serviceman of the deceased solider.
Khachatryan’s death comes a little over a week after Armenian Armed Forces serviceman Private Chaplin Margaryan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on the morning of Oct. 11, and three weeks after another Artsakh serviceman Seyran Sargsyan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Sept. 28.
As a direct result of our weak, undemocratic, and corrupt regime.
Enough is enough. Hit back while the situation is current. Investigation into the matter is important to learn and not repeat mistakes but should not have to wait for an official report to act. By now we should have a plan of action In place, this has happened too many times.
Ցավակցում եմ զոհվածի հարազատներին և համայն հայությանը: Որքան պետք է հանդուժենք մեր մատաղ բայց քաջարի մարտիկների սպանությունը: Կարծեմ ժամանակն է իսլամից սովորելու` արյան դիմաց արյուն, կյանքի դիմաց կյանք: Հարվածին պետք է հարվածով պատասխանել: Մեր մայրերը երեխան են բերում երկիրը պաշտպանելու համար, ոչ թե…թուրքի գնդակներին բաժին դառնալու:
so where is that useless mob OSCE Minsk? why are they not condemning this latest incident? They really are a useless mob.
The latest peace talks between the two leaders has obviously had no benefits for us.We have lost too many lives. Are we going to continuously pay by Armenian lives to maintain our independance? It is about time we had a well thought out plan of action to react immediately to such crimes by dispatching a rapid reaction commando team immediately to punish these criminals.
Here we go again , another mother , father , family members are crying for there lost of beloved son , what we doing nothing !!!!! just the opposite Armenian President and Azeri President talking about peace , hopeless if you ask me , instead we must look for justice these died soldiers , wake up Armenian goverment , show some military force , instead we are sitting ducks what ever comes to us “DEAD” is accepting.