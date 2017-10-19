Another Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Tigran Khachatryan (b. 1998) of the Artsakh Armed Forces was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Oct. 19.

Khachatryan was killed at a military outpost in the northeastern direction of the line of contact (LoC) between Artsakh and Azerbaijan at around 3:50 p.m. local time, according to a press statement published by the Artsakh Ministry of Defense.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, the ministry said, and expressed its condolences to the family, loved ones, and fellow serviceman of the deceased solider.

Khachatryan’s death comes a little over a week after Armenian Armed Forces serviceman Private Chaplin Margaryan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on the morning of Oct. 11, and three weeks after another Artsakh serviceman Seyran Sargsyan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Sept. 28.