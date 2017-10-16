Armenian-American Artist Sets Guinness World Record for Smallest Handmade Chess Set

LOS ANGELES (Guinness World Records)—Artist Ara Ghazaryan has an exceptional eye for detail, particularly with his latest work, the world’s smallest handmade chess set.

Made on an incredibly minute scale, the entire board with accompanied pieces measures a total of 15.3 x 15.3 mm (0.6 in x 0.6 in), a size that amounts to be smaller than a U.S. quarter coin.

Of the pieces, the Kings stand the tallest at 4.8 mm while the smallest pieces are the pawns, which come to 2.3 mm in height – with the chess set itself weighs 6.63 g.

Guinness World Records guidelines for the record category state that a set has to be exactly to scale and perform the original function as the everyday original.

Luckily the artist, who is based in Los Angeles, Calif., designed the board to be playable—so long as opponents keep a steady hand!

Nevertheless, the materials used for crafting the chess set might be the most impressive element to this tiny masterpiece, as the board tiles are made from a luxurious Brazilian cherry wood and 18 Kt. yellow and white gold, while the bottom of the board has small bezel set diamonds located in each corner.

Ara’s incredible feat has beaten a record that has stood since 2008, with the former holder’s board measuring 18 x 18 mm (0.7 x 0.7 in) while its smallest piece measured 4 mm (0.16 in).