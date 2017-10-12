ARS Youth Connect to Be Held at MIT Nov. 4



Full-Day Event Includes Dynamic Speakers, Discussions, and Networking

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—Following the success of ARS Norian Youth Connect Program (YCP) at Columbia University in March, a second YCP will be held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), on Nov. 4.

The event will feature guest speakers, workshops, and discussions on the First Republic of Armenia, working and volunteering in Armenia, and current issues. It will conclude with a dinner and networking event on Saturday evening.

Registration is $25 and includes meals, dinner, and social, and accommodation for Saturday night for out-of-town students. Students are urged to register promptly, as space is limited.

To register, visit www.arseastusa.org/donate and select Youth Connect Program. Please also fill in the following Google form with your information:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1TpfEiOC6vf5gH32MYm2_ceu6m4cBnMp1yNxupx9BjrQ/edit

The ARS Norian YCP is organized by the Armenian Relief Society of Eastern Region. Dr. Khatchig Mouradian (Columbia University) serves as program director. The Nov. 4 installment of the program is co-sponsored by the MIT Armenian Society.



Speakers and Discussion Sessions

The speakers at MIT include Tamar Kaprelian, who will lead a workshop on music. Kaprelian is an Armenian-American singer and songwriter living in New York City. Her debut album, Sinner or a Saint, was released on Interscope records in 2010, and in 2015 she represented Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest. She recently graduated Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in English and Comparative Literature from Columbia University in New York.

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian will deliver a talk titled “Becoming Aram: The Life and Legacy of a Revolutionary Statesman,” which examines the tumultuous journey of the revolutionary turned statesman Aram Manougian, whose struggle against the oppressors of his own people spanned two declining empires, and who is also remembered as the founder the First Armenian Republic (1918-1920).

Through a wealth of documents from the archives of the Ottoman Empire and the First Armenian Republic, as well as published and unpublished memoirs and accounts, the talk traces the 40-year life and century-long legacy of Aram Manougian (born Sarkis Hovhannisian), who led the 1915 Defense of Van—becoming known as Aram of Van—and lay the foundations of an independent state for his people, who often remember him today as, simply, Aram.

The program also includes a panel discussion on volunteering and working in Armenia with five guests from across the country, and a discussion on immigration, emigration, and refugees.

Names of other speakers will be announced soon.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/354378035009577/