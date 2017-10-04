Mouradian to Deliver Lecture on Revolutionary and Statesman Aram Manoukian at Ramapo College

‘Becoming Aram: The Life and Legacy of a Revolutionary Statesman’

MAHWAH, N.J.—The Gross Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies presents a talk by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian titled “Becoming Aram: The Life and Legacy of a Revolutionary Statesman,” at Ramapo College, on Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m.

The lecture examines the tumultuous journey of Aram Manoukian, a revolutionary turned statesman, whose struggle against the oppressors of his own people spanned two declining empires, and who is also remembered as the founder the First Armenian Republic (1918-1920).

Through a wealth of documents from the archives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), the Ottoman Empire, and the First Armenian Republic, as well as published and unpublished memoirs and accounts, Dr. Mouradian traces the 40-year life and century-long legacy of Manoukian (born Sargis Hovhannisian), who led the 1915 Defense of Van—becoming known as Aram of Van—and lay the foundations of an independent state for his people, who often remember him today as, simply, Aram.

The event is co-sponsored by the ANC of New Jersey.

The lecture will be held at Trustees Pavillion (PAV 1-3) at Ramapo College, 505 Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah, N.J. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact holgen@ramapo.edu or call (201) 684-7409 or see the event flyer here.