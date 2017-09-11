Merrimack Valley ANC Meets with Congresswoman Tsongas’s Constituent Services Manager

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—The Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Merrimack Valley held a highly informative meeting with Patrick Kenney, constituent services manager for Congresswoman Niki Tsongas, 3rd Mass. congressional district.

A full range of topics, including the Republic of Artsakh, aid to Armenia, and the plight of the Christian communities in the Middle East was discussed. Appreciation was expressed for Congresswoman Tsongas’s ardent advocacy for Armenian issues and her membership in the Congressional Armenian Caucus.

Considering that Congresswoman Tsongas will not be running for re-election in 2018, Kenney indicated that Tsongas would continue to support Armenian issues for the remainder of her term. The meeting concluded with a discussion on how the Merrimack ANC can best approach the transition to Congresswoman Tsongas’s successor, and what role Kenney will play.

Kenney has been of great assistance to the Merrimack Valley ANC, as he has effectively conveyed concerns of the Armenian community to Congresswoman Tsongas and has represented her at several local ANC events.