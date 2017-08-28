Artsakh Serviceman Killed by Azerbaijani Fire
STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Artak Bisharyan (b. 1991), who was seriously wounded by Azerbaijani fire, died at the Central Military Hospital of Stepanakert on Aug. 27.
Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense expressed its grief and offered condolences to Bisharyan’s family, friends, and fellow soldiers, and announced that it has launched an investigation into the incident.
Bisharyan’s death comes less than two weeks after another Armenian serviceman, Arman Movsisyan (b. 1998), was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Aug. 14.
Condolences to the family. When is the Armenian army going to allow the diaspora to serve in the military? MANY would join. Also everyday the Azeri propaganda regime “news” claims Armenia again violated the cease fire. All excuses to keep shelling the Artsakh positions. I believe its time to be PROACTIVE and not reactive. Start destroying their positions. PREPARE for war. Its that simple. Oil prices are low and Azerbaijan cant afford a long drawn out war. Why not see how much stomach the oil pipeline investors can take when their screw despot regime’s actions destabilizes the oil flow…NOW IS THE TIME.