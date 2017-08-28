Artsakh Serviceman Killed  by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Armenian serviceman Artak Bisharyan (b. 1991), who was seriously wounded by Azerbaijani fire, died at the Central Military Hospital of Stepanakert on Aug. 27.

Artsakh’s Ministry of Defense expressed its grief and offered condolences to Bisharyan’s family, friends, and fellow soldiers, and announced that it has launched an investigation into the incident.

Bisharyan’s death comes less than two weeks after another Armenian serviceman, Arman Movsisyan (b. 1998), was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Aug. 14.