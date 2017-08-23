Mari Manoogian Launches Bid for State Representative in Michigan’s 40th District

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.—Mari Manoogian, a third-generation Armenian American, has announced her candidacy for the Michigan State House of Representatives’ 40th District, representing Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, and part of West Bloomfield Township. She is running as a Democrat.

Manoogian is a great-grandchild of survivors of the Armenian Genocide from Sepastia and Keghi on her mother’s side, and Yerzinga and Keghi on her father’s side. Her family settled in Metro Detroit, where her mother’s family owned small businesses, and Monroe, Mich, where her father’s family rented a farm.

Manoogian’s family is active in St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church in Dearborn, Mich. She received the 2016 Andrew Kalagian Graduate Scholarship from the Armenian Renaissance Association of Detroit.

After graduating from Seaholm High School, Manoogian attended George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs and received her bachelor’s degree in international affairs and security policy. She earned her master’s degree in global communication and international law and organizations, also from the Elliott School.

During graduate school, Manoogian was a digital engagement manager at the U.S Department of State, and a business consultant to the International Olympic Committee during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While in college, she interned for then-Congressman John Dingell (D-Mich.) and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power.

Manoogian attended the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Zavarian Armenian language school in Troy, Mich. for 10 years. She also participated in the St. Nersess Armenian Seminary summer conferences and was active in the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYOA). She is an active member of the AGBU Young Professionals in Detroit, and worked at AYF Camp Haiastan in Massachusetts and Hye Camp in Illinois.

For more information, visit http://mariformi.com or facebook.com/mariformichigan.