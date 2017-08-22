Maksim Manukyan Becomes World Greco-Roman Wrestling (80 kg) Champion

Armenia Claims Second Gold Medal at World Championship

PARIS (A.W.)—Armenia’s Maksim Manukyan became the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion (80 kg) after beating Belarusian Radik Koulin 5-2 at the World Wrestling Championship in Paris on Aug. 22.

Manukyan’s gold medal win comes one day after his Armenian teammate and reigning Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan became the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion in the 98 kg category after beating Russia’s Musa Yevloyev 3-1 by decision on Aug. 21.

Manukyan competed at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, taking the 16th spot out of 21. He was eliminated from medal contention by Hungary’s Viktor Lorincz.