A Generational Question: ‘If You Don’t Speak Armenian, Are You Really Armenian?’
By Marie Papazian
Barnard College of Columbia University Class of 2021
ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Summer 2017 Participant
“If you don’t speak Armenian, are you really Armenian?”
On our walk to the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) offices under the warm D.C. sun, my peers were debating this question loudly. Passionate exclamations ensued, involving the assertion that losing one’s ability to speak Armenian was equivalent to assimilating altogether: ignorant and morally reprehensible.
I walked along quietly, pondering the various assertions of my peers. I appreciated where these arguments came from. Part of me agreed, part of me felt ashamed, and part of me began to question the validity of my “Armenian-ness.” Little did I know this was the same question my grandmother, as well as many other members of my family, have faced over the years.
I am fifth generation Armenian-American on my mother’s side, and third-generation on my father’s. My ancestors in the U.S. all managed to find marriageable Armenians. And so I am considered by some to be “100% Armenian,” or “full Armenian.” That is, before they learn that my knowledge of the Armenian language is at an introductory level at best.
My maternal grandmother, Marilyn Arshagouni, was born in 1935 to one of the earliest Armenian families to settle in Los Angeles—a shocking fact, given that the current Armenian population there is almost half a million. In childhood, she didn’t know many other Armenian families, and the language, though spoken by her father’s family, was not spoken in her home. Despite her lack of knowledge of Armenian, she was smart and hardworking, becoming the first junior at UCLA to be elected to the Phi Beta Kappa honors society and later graduating with highest honors and a BA in English. The English language was her first love, and she went on to study English at graduate school.
When my grandmother married my grandfather in 1956, he began bringing her closer to Armenian culture. He was born and raised in the Armenian Diaspora, in Greece, and so he was a native speaker and had a strong sense of community. Once my grandmother met Richard Hovannisian, a graduate student of Armenian history at UCLA, she furthered her great, though untraditional, contributions to the Armenian community. She helped edit his dissertation, which would become the classic Armenia on the Road to Independence. She then went on to edit the first volumes of his four-volume History of the Republic of Armenia.
For over 25 years my grandmother taught English and history at the Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian High School in Encino, Calif. And she and my grandfather were on the Armenian Monument Council that established the first Armenian Genocide monument on public land in California.
Given her great influence on the Armenian community, I was stunned when I learned of the accusations that she bore the brunt of as an Armenian born in the U.S. It is an accusation that both of my parents have heard countless times. It is one to which I am just now being exposed.
My ancestors have lived in the U.S. for over 100 years. Despite this, my love of Armenian culture is strong, and my yearning to give back to my community even stronger. Ours is an important history and an important story. Each of our experiences is different. Some of us grew up in the midst of an Armenian-speaking community. Others, like my grandmother and me, grew up surrounded at home by an incredible library of Armenian books and culture and friends.
Although my grandmother was never fluent in Armenian as a child, her immersion into the community led her to pick up a considerable amount of the language. It was the same with my mother. I expect that it will be the same for me. I still plan to study Armenian in college. But, as I do so, I will remember that our goal as a Diaspora should be inclusiveness, as a nod to our shared, bitter, and rocky history. It is counterproductive to shun those who have not had the privilege of a strong cultural or linguistic upbringing. As Yeghishe Charents, the famous Armenian writer and poet, wrote, “Oh, Armenian people, your only salvation lies in the power of your unity.”
And so, I disagree with the assertion that one must speak Armenian to truly be Armenian. If that were the case, my grandmother would be an outcast in our greater community, despite her countless contributions. As members of a diaspora, exposure to the Armenian language isn’t all that unites us.
It is our love of community, our blood, our shared history and future, and our determination to help in any way we can. I am beginning to learn that. Although I will continue to face questions from my peers about the validity of my Armenian identity, I embrace my ethnicity wholeheartedly. And as my grandmother did, I will continue to do my part, not only as an Armenian but also as an Armenian in America.
There must be multiples in number of people with Armenian heritage (verifiable Armenian DNA and/or Family Tree with one or two parents of 100% Armenian heritage) who do NOT speak Armenian or have Armenian family names, yet, having as much interest/commitment to their heritage as Armenian speaking ones.
The key performance measure should be “Interest/awareness to heritage” rather than spoken languages or family names.
Thank you, Marie, for your candid look at a challenge that has faced our communities for too long. There will always be some who do not fully appreciate the challenges of living in the diaspora, of maintaining language in a foreign land.
Your grandmother was a teacher and mentor to many, including me. Her love of country, nation and language was contagious.
One comment though. While it is true that “Some of us grew up in the midst of an Armenian-speaking community.” That “Others…grew up surrounded at home by an incredible library of Armenian books and culture and friends” is not necessarily a contradiction. Some had the luxury of both.
THOSE WHO JUDGE INSUFFICIENIES IN OTHERS OFTEN TIMES THINK THEY ARE ELEVATING THEMSELVES–HAH ESSEH TOUGHHH ERTA!!!!!
My niece speaks Armenian and she doesn’t have an Armenian last name. My son has an Armenian last name, but speaks no word of Armenian, so where does that fit into the categories? We just can not fit into a box everything.
Being Armenian is about the beats of your heart, not what comes out of your mouth.
Strongly agree. Great post
Marie; I applaud you on your thoughts on this subject. I agree. Right on. Forge ahead.
I continue to understand a little Armenian, I speak less. My grandparents were “100% Armenian from Istanbul and Armenia. My parents were second generation. I am no less Armenian than my cousins who speak Armenian fluently — and my commitment to proudly carrying on my heritage is evidenced every time I cook traditional Armenian food as taught to me by my grandmothers, my parents and my aunts or when I send financial contributions to Armenian causes. AHMOT!
As the only American born ARS-East USA board member that attended the opening of our ARS Women & Children’s medical center in Akhourian, many years ago, I was told by an Ungerouhie after returning from that trip that since I did not speak the language, I had no business being there. Initially I was taken aback by such a comment but did note that it was ALL the ARS Ungerouhies who worked to raise the funds to open the center, and that I was proud to represent them at the opening and as a board member. Since that time, the Ungerouhie that said this to me has not raised that point again. I believe that she saw the dedication I have had to the ARS and the Armenian people. I may not speak Armenian much at all above an elementary level, but my heart is full and proud of my heritage and I pass that along to my children.
You don’t have to speak Armenian to have an Armenian spirit. Many Armenians are very Armenian despite not speaking the language. However, speaking the language deepens and enhances the Armenian experience
Great story, many applause to those who are involved in the Armenian community. Being that the Armenian language started in approx. 189 BC from the Artashesian Dynasty and then later the alphabet in 405 AD, this cannot be forgotten and must survive as it has for so so many years. Why would you not continue those traditions of prayers, songs, poems, books that were made to carry on through generations. Not to mention what a beautiful and enjoyable language it is. Those parents whom have spoken Armenian in the home, have said countless sayings and repeated countless recipes and prayers that their ancestors said. We appreciate them dearly. To truly feel the magnitude of this beautiful culture, one should embrace its language. Go to Armenia, read the gorgeous stones written with Armenian letters. Read the age-old Bibles written in Armenian. The vocabulary of the Armenian languages is ten times that of English. Hear the beautiful tunes by the oud, the saz, the classical composers who have made it their mission to continue those rich songs and dances. What is next, no one will care about the Armenian History? The countless battles fought to preserve our Christianity? The food made from scratch using techniques no one else would fathom? Where is the appreciation? I feel this article was a bit ignorant and suppressing. We are a united people and should strive to learn this priceless cornerstone of our culture.
Marie, this was a wonderful read and oh so very true!! Keep up the great work and to be a “real” Armenian is something that we feel inside of us, not how well we speak or do not speak the language. Being Armenian is something even more special, it’s that feeling inside of us all.
Hugs & Bacheegs my dear…. you have grown up into a fine young lady!
I have to laugh at the recent immigrants of Armenian heritage, who come to this country and think they know everything about American politics, and about Armenian ethnic heritage. Half of them speak Russian, eat pork instead of lamb, do not attend the entire Divine Liturgy of the Armenian Apostolic Church … and yet, they feel justified to look down their noses at me and others because I’m not fluent in Armenian. I am married to another 100% Armenian for over 43 years. My father was a POW in Germany, his parents managing to stay-off the welfare rolls. My mother’s grandfather was well-known in his province of Armenia. My son is a ViceChair of Radiology at a prominent NewYorkCity University-based hospital system. He took a `total immersion’ course, while in college one summer, in Armenia, and emerged more fluent and commanding of the language -and its dialects- than they could ever hope to be. My daughter is an Asst. District Attorney of the State of New York. I have written over 30 essays, publishable, on Orthodox Christian Ethics. To them, I implore them to be contrite in their “A-moht-ootioon”; and, I pray for them.
It is our love of community, our blood, our shared history and future, and our determination to help in any way we can….
I hope most of the Armenian speakers could honestly say, what Marie says…Bravo, Marie…
Having said it, though – try to learn Armenian language…it is beautiful…
Thank you for this excellent article, Marie! I grew up in the 1950s and 60s where both parents spoke Armenian to my sister and me but we responded in English. As an adult I am disappointed I cannot not read, write, or speak in Armenian. Perhaps my parents only wanted to make sure we spoke English when we started school. I did a project on Bilingual Education for my Professional Teaching Certificate a few years ago and found out that “passive bilingualism” refers to this situation where a child does not speak in their “home” language but can still understand it. My sister is now taking Armenian lessons and my goal is to do the same.
I have been told many times that I am not Armenian because I am a Protestant Not so long ago when an elderly gentleman learned that I was Protestant he asked how I was invited to
attend the Armenian event we had kindly offered to drive him home from. I repeated my name and he still didn’t get it. At that point as I tried to curb my anger I told him that he should look at the program again. My husband
and I were listed as the biggest donors to the event and I told him that I’d been to Armenia/Artsakh 60 or more times to deliver healthcare ,etc etc. He begged forgiveness but the damage was done. I was furious.
People who judge our Armenian-ness based on language or religion haven’t looked around. We are a small people
Anyone who wants in should be welcome.
A very well written and well expressed position. One thought that I have often wondered about: how many Armenians from the middle east would be as fluent in our language if they had lived in a country like the United States which fosters inclusion, rather than in a middle eastern country where they are largely “ghettoized”?