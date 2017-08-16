‘Three Christs,’ Co-Written by Eric Nazarian, to Have World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO, Canada (A.W.)—“Three Christs,” directed by Jon Avnet and co-written by Armenian-American screenwriter, filmmaker, and photojournalist Eric Nazarian and Avnet, will have its world premiere at the 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

“Three Christs” follows Dr. Alan Stone, who is treating three paranoid schizophrenic patients at the Ypsilanti State Hospital in Michigan, all of whom believe they are Jesus Christ. The film stars Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, Julianna Margulies, Walton Goggins, Bradley Whitford, and Jane Alexander.

The announcement of the world premiere of “Three Christs” was made on the official TIFF website on Aug. 15.

The North American premiere of French-Armenian filmmaker Robert Guédiguian’s “The House by the Sea” (“La Villa”) was also announced by festival organizers.

Nazarian—a frequent contributor to the Armenian Weekly—was born in Armenia and raised in Los Angeles, Calif. He is a screenwriter, filmmaker, and photojournalist. In 2007, Nazarian wrote and directed “The Blue Hour,” his first feature film, which won six international awards. In 2008, Nazarian received the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (home of the Oscars) prestigious Nicholl Fellowship in Screenwriting for his original screenplay, “Giants.” Nazarian’s film “Bolis” was the recipient of the Best Short Film Award at the 14th ARPA International Film Festival in 2011.

Nazarian is currently adapting Chris Bohjalian’s critically acclaimed novel The Sandcastle Girls for the big screen.

The 42nd annual Toronto International Film Festival is scheduled to be held Sept. 7-17 in Toronto, Canada.