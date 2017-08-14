Charny Presents a New Approach to Psychological Diagnosis and Therapy in Latest Book

A new book entitled A Democratic Mind: Psychology and Psychiatry with Fewer Meds and More Soul by Israel W. Charny focuses on how one is living out one’s life, and combines the question, which is emphasized in traditional psychiatry, of how one is doing harm to oneself with the question whether one is doing harm to others.

The book, published by Lexington Press provides a new lens for understanding whole people in their real lives rather than treatments that focus on alleviating symptoms. It also creates a bridge between traditional concepts of psychopathology and the politics of fascism, terrorism and genocide and makes the profession of mental health more relevant to our ongoing lives in this world.

Students of religious studies, human rights, or Holocaust and genocide studies will also find that the book’s call for human beings to do no harm to other people’s lives is a welcome bridge between psychology and their subjects (see the Author’s Introduction, “Coming Back Home from the Study of Genocide to Everyday Psychopathology and Psychotherapy”).

The book calls for more soulful psychotherapy more than for medications. It is consistent with the report recently released by the UN critiquing psychiatric services around the world for overprescribing medications—many of them questionable, and underproviding psychological therapy.

Professionals and other people knowledgeable in mental health will appreciate in a special way the fact that the Foreword to this book is written no less than by Allen Frances, M.D. who was the editor of DSM-IV! The book is highly critical of DSM, yet his Foreword expresses deep appreciation along with a respectful debate that is genuinely interesting.

Appreciations of the book include “Groundbreaking – The argument for freedom of thought in our work and in our lives is emblazoned in this groundbreaking book for our times” by David Scharff, M.D.; “Compelling – This compelling book held my interest throughout. It is written by a man who loves life and speaks with candor, clarity, and courage” by Michael Berenbaum, Ph.D.; “Empowering – Charny offers readers an approach to assessment and psychotherapy that is firmly grounded in democratic, life-affirming values, and that emphasizes the choice between good and evil” by Susan McDaniel, Ph.D.

