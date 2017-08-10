2017 AYF Olympics: Unique (Part III)

2017 Armenian Youth Federation Senior Olympic Games, Hosted by the AYF-YOARF Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter, to Take Place in Downtown Milwaukee

So, just in case the 1½ mile walk to Walker’s Point is more than you bargained for, here is our final progressive dinner—all within two blocks of the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Milwaukee.

Appetizer

Wisconsin Cheese & Usinger’s Sausage Samplers, Uber Tap Room & Cheese Bar, 1048 N. Old World Third Street

It would be a shame if you came all the way to Wisconsin and didn’t try some cheese and sausage, so thanks go out to the Uber Tap Room & Cheese Bar, located adjacent to the Wisconsin Cheese Mart and Usinger’s Sausage, for being so close to the Hyatt.

The Wisconsin cheese sampler includes the Blue Affinee, a creamy double buttermilk blue cheese; the extremely sharp and intense Eight Year Cheddar; a rich, creamy Gruyere Grand Cur Reserve; and with a taste of parmesan, texture of cheddar, a rind soaked in merlot and served with Wisconsin honey—the Merlot Bellavitano. The sampler is also loaded with nuts, dried fruit, and crackers. Usinger’s Sausage Sample includes the best of Usinger’s 130-year-old recipes for German salami, Italian summer sausage, and all-beef summer sausage. It is served with bread, mustard, and onions.

Entree

Pork Shank, Mader’s, 1041 N. Old World Third Street

Mader’s was founded in 1902 and it’s the anchor of Old World Third Street’s German heritage and an institution in Downtown Milwaukee. Mader’s focuses on rustic, famous German dishes from the homeland, including sauerbraten, wiener schnitzel, and, of course, pork shank.

The Pork Shank is Mader’s most famous dish and the number-one favorite for over 100 years. It is a wonderful skinless shank, covered and cooked on low to moderate heat for over 2 hours. The shank is topped with an apple demi-glaze and served with red potatoes and red cabbage or sauerkraut. The Pork Shank is ideal with a boot of Munich’s Spaten beer; it also pairs perfectly with a Pinot Noir.

Dessert

Nutella Calzone and/or Tiramasu, 838 N Old World 3rd Street, San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana just opened in February and specializes in Neopolitan-style pizza. Pizzas are cooked at 900°F in a Stefano Ferrara, wood-fired oven that was imported from Naples, Italy, and are finished in 70-90 seconds. This extreme heat creates a pizza with a light and fluffy “cornicione” (crown) and a soft, thin center. San Giorgio is located across the street from the Hyatt and was opened by the owners of Calderone Club, which is right next door.

The Nutella Calzones are baked in the Stefano Ferrara alongside the pizzas. It is a delicious Nutella- and sweet ricotta-filled pizza dough smothered with fresh seasonal berries and whipped cream. The Tiramasu is a decadent, scratch-made Zabaglione, delicious Mascarpone, espresso-soaked savoiardi cookies with chocolate. And, if you’re still hungry, order a pizza… It won’t take long!

For more information, stay tuned to this column or go to www.ayfolympics.org, https://www.facebook.com/AYFOlympics/ or https://twitter.com/ayfolympics.

“Oor eh? Hos eh!”