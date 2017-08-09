2017 AYF Olympics: Unique (Part II)

2017 Armenian Youth Federation Senior Olympic Games, Hosted by the AYF-YOARF Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter, to Take Place in Downtown Milwaukee

In our previous Unique article, we laid out a Wisconsin comfort food progressive dinner that took you to Honeypie in Bayview for a pork fries appetizer, then to the Comet Cafe on the East Side for a meatloaf sandwich entree, and then back to Bayview to the Palomino for a pie dessert. Since this dinner requires an automobile (it’s a 10 mile round trip), we thought we would create a new progressive dinner located in one neighborhood: Walker’s Point.

Originally a fur trading post, Walker’s Point—one of three settlements that merged to create the City of Milwaukee—is a residential and industrial neighborhood that’s home to many bars and restaurants with an emphasis on LGBTQ bars, Latino eateries, and the latest in dining trends. Located south of Downtown Milwaukee, the short mile-and-a-half walk will help to build your appetite on the way there, and definitely help you digest your dinner on the way back to the Hyatt.

Appetizer

The Gatsby at Fuel Cafe, 620 S. Fifth Street

(WARNING #1: you must like bologna to enjoy this appetizer)

Fuel Cafe was founded 24 years ago in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, specializing in coffee, espresso drinks, and great sandwiches. Then, within the last year, Fuel decided to expand into Walker’s Point to offer the same great counter service that originated in Riverwest, while adding a full service neighborhood restaurant and bar.

The Gatsby is Fuel’s take on a South African street sandwich. It starts with a 12″ baguette stuffed with bologna and roasted sirloin. Next comes the hand-cut fries, topped with provolone cheese, tomato, onion, and shredded lettuce. It is finished with a drizzling of piri piri—Swahili for “pepper pepper”—sauce. The Gatsby is served on a cutting board with a steak knife, perfect for slicing and sharing as an appetizer (WARNING #2: if you try to eat this by yourself, be prepared to burp bologna for the rest of the Olympic weekend).

Entrée

½-and-½ Combo Dinner at Ashley’s Que, 124 W. National Avenue

Ashley’s Bar-B-Que was founded over 40 years ago in Milwaukee’s Lindsey Heights neighborhood, just a mile down Center Street from the Fuel Cafe’s Riverwest location. And like Fuel, Ashley’s decided to expand into Walker’s Point as Ashley’s Que to provide Milwaukee’s south-siders with the best in Southern comfort food.

The ½-and-½ combo dinner allows you to choose two meats and two sides, all for only $14.99. The meat choices include ribs, rib tips, pulled pork shoulder, and beef brisket. The sides include greens, breaded okra, fried corn on the cob, baked beans, slaw, cheesy grits, mac & cheese, french fries, and twice baked potatoes. And unlike Ashley’s Bar-B-Que, which is a tiny, takeout-only spot, Ashley’s Que offers sit-down dining and a full-service bar.

Dessert

Ice Cream at Purple Door Ice Cream, 205 S. Second Street

Purple Door Ice Cream is Milwaukee’s super-premium, hand-crafted, artisan ice cream. Purple Door uses quality and local ingredients, including 14% butterfat and flavor ingredients such as top-of-the-line cocoas, liquors, coffee beans, teas, spices, and fresh and seasonal fruits. The flavors include Absinthe, Almond, Apple Pie, Arnie Palmer, Balsamic Strawberry, Balsamic Vinegar, Banana Chocolate Chip, Banana Foster, Banana Peanut Butter, Banana Pudding, Beer & Pretzels, Bees Knees, Black Licorice, Blackberry Blueberry Sorbet, Blackberry Brandy Sorbet, Blackberry Quark, Blackberry Sorbet, Blueberry Buttermilk, Blueberry Pie, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Brandy Old Fashioned, Butter Pecan…. I’m only on the B’s; there are 100 more flavors!

