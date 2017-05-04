2017 AYF Olympics: Unique

2017 Armenian Youth Federation Senior Olympic Games, Hosted by the AYF-YOARF Racine “Armen Garo” Chapter, to Take Place in Downtown Milwaukee

Comfort Food: Food which provides a nostalgic or sentimental value to the consumer, and is often characterized by its high caloric nature, high carbohydrate level, and simple preparation. The nostalgia may be specific to either the individual or a specific culture.

Now, doesn’t that sound like Wisconsin? Yearning for a simpler past while packing on the calories and carbs to properly insulate your body before another brutal Wisconsin winter. So here’s a Wisconsin comfort food progressive dinner for you to try when you come to the 2017 AYF Senior Olympic Games in Downtown Milwaukee:

Appetizer

Pork Fries at Honeypie 2643 S Kinnickinnic Avenue, Bayview

Honeypie’s goal is to make great, Midwestern-inspired food from scratch because they believe that good food is rooted in the way their grandparents used to cook. Real food made by hand with real ingredients and as many local meats, produce and other ingredients as possible.

Pork Fries are hand cut french fries covered with shredded BBQ pork and a creamy cheese sauce. To add a little more flavor, pickled jalapenos and green onions are then sprinkled on top. Oh, did I forget the bacon? There’s also bacon on top because, well, who doesn’t like bacon? And, on weekends, diced potatoes replace the french fries and a fried egg is added on top to transform Pork Fries into Breakfast Fries. French fries are as ubiquitous as the McDonald’s restaurant that made them popular, but no one said they had to be boring!

Entree

Meatloaf Sandwich, Comet Cafe, 1947 N. Farwell Avenue, East Side

The Comet Cafe specializes in from-scratch comfort food like homestyle meatloaf, cheesy-gooey sandwiches, delicious vegan and vegetarian fare and breakfast everyday until 3 p.m.

The Meatloaf Sandwich is open-faced and starts with a slice of salted rye bread. Next comes the bacon-wrapped Wisconsin grass-fed beef meatloaf, followed by bacon-chive mashed potatoes. At the top is a grilled tomato, onions and, in case you didn’t get enough bacon already, more bacon. This creation is then doused with beer gravy. Boy, if only Mom had made her meatloaf like this! PLEASE NOTE: the meatloaf sandwich is not served until after 3 p.m. on weekends.

Dessert

Pie, Palomino, 2491 S Superior Street, Bayview

The Palomino loves good food. The majority of their ingredients are sourced locally and their belly-warming food is made all from scratch. And oh yeah, their pie is great!

In fact, they have so many pies that we couldn’t pick one for this dinner, so you’re on your own. They have Milwaukee Mud, Cookies and Cream, Chocolate Cream, Almond Joy, Pistachio Cream, Classic Key Lime, Coconut Key Lime, Old Fashioned Coconut Cream, Banana Cream, Black Bottom Banana Cream, Chocolate Caramel Tiger Swirl, S’mores, Grasshopper, Lemon Icebox, Old Fashioned Buttermilk & Jam, Millionaire, Mocha Cookie Cream, Coconut Chess, Fresh Strawberry Pretzel, Pumpkin Ginger Snaps, Ginger Chai Cream, Fresh Strawberry Basil Cream, Smashed Berries and Cream, Salted Honey Pie, Salted Caramel Dream, Brownie Cheesecake, Chocolate Chip Cheesecake, Classic Pumpkin, Bourbon Fudge Whiskey Walnut Pecan, Classic Apple Cinnamon, Door County Cherry, Gingered Pear, Blueberry, Black-n-Blue Berry, Apple-Cherry, Mixed-Up Berries, Apple Cheddar Bacon, Brown Butter Bourbon Apple, Brandy Old Fashioned Cherry, Caramel Apple, Blackberry Pear, Fresh Peach (seasonal), and Strawberry Rhubarb (seasonal)

For more information, stay tuned to this column or go to www.ayfolympics.org, https://www.facebook.com/AYFOlympics/ or https://twitter.com/ayfolympics.

“Oor eh? Hos eh!”