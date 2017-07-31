Investigation Launched into the Death of Armenian Serviceman Arkadi Ghambaryan
YEREVAN (A.W.)—The Armenian Armed Forces Investigative Committee announced on July 31 that it is investigating the death of Armenian serviceman Arkadi Ghambaryan (b. 1984), which occurred on July 28 at a military unit in the Tavush region, in the northeast of the country. Armenia’s Ministry of Defense announced that Ghambaryan suffered a fatal head wound, but it has not released any further details.
According to some sources, Ghambaryan’s death came as a result of a violation of firearms safety regulations.
