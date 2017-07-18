Artsakh Foreign Minister Mirzoyan Meets with OSCE’s Andrzej Kasprzyk in Stepanakert

OSCE to Conduct Monitoring of Line of Contact Tomorrow

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh—Artsakh’s Minister of Foreign Affairs received the Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

During the July 18 meeting, Minister Karen Mirzoyan and Kasprzyk discussed a range of issues related to the monitoring missions conducted by the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the Line of Contact (LoC) between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. Recent intensive violations of the ceasefire regime by the Azerbaijani armed forces were also discussed.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed the importance of taking active steps to ensure stability on the LoC. In particular, he noted the importance of the implementation of the agreements reached in Vienna (May 16, 2016) and St. Petersburg (June 20, 2016); the expansion of the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office; and the establishment of mechanisms for investigation of incidents on the LoC.

On July 19, the OSCE Mission will conduct a planned monitoring of LoC at the Omar pass, in accordance with the arrangement reached with Artsakh authorities.

From the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the monitoring will be conducted by Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), and Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (UK).