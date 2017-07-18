ARF to Hold Discussions with President Sarkisian on 2018 Government

YEREVAN— On July 18, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) said that it will hold discussions with Armenian President Serge Sarkisian soon on who will be Armenia’s next Prime Minister.

According to RFE/RL’s Armenian service, ARF Supreme Council representative Aghvan Vardanyan said that the question of who will be Armenia’s next Prime Minister is very important to the ARF.

“In my view, the challenges facing the country have two main components,” said Vardanyan. “One of them is security, Artsakh and the like, while the other the economy… I think that there is enough room here for every person willing to serve the country.”

Vardanyan added that the coalition with the ruling Republican Party (RPA) gives the ARF has the right to nominate the Prime Minister’s candidacy. “This issue will be discussed when the time is right,” said Vardanyan.

In his televised remarks aired over the weekend, Sarkisian failed to mention his plans regarding whether he plans to become Prime Minister or if he plans to replace Karen Karapetyan after his term. He did, however, praise the work of Karapetyan and his cabinet.

Vardanyan also explained that the ARF is satisfied with the work of the government thus far, especially since he has seen changes in both security and socioeconomic issues.

The Supreme Council representative’s remarks came a day after a joint meeting of ARF’s Bureau and the governing body, which was held in Yerevan. The meeting adopted a statement, which is set to be announced on July 19.

The ARF controls seven seats in Armenia’s 105-member Parliament. The party recently extended its coalition with the RPA following the Parliamentary Elections held in April and holds 3 ministerial posts.