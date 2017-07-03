Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers May Meet Next Week

VIENNA, Austria — On June 30, Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said that he may meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart in the coming weeks to discuss the Artsakh conflict.

According to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), an OSCE Informal Ministerial Meeting is expected to take place on July 11 in Mauerbach, Austria. Fifty-seven OSCE participating states, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, the President and General Secretary of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and the Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs of the United Nations, have been invited by the Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Sebastian Kurz.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide a framework for informal exchanges between different participating states in order to find solutions to the challenges that currently threaten Europe’s security. It is believed that Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart will meet during Meeting.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs traveled to Vienna on July 3 to brief members of the Minsk Group.