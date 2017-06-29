ASA Announces Silver and Gold Medal Award Winners

This year the Armenian Students’ Association is pleased to announce that the following students were awarded this highly coveted award, which was instituted to encourage academic achievement.

The Armenian Students’ Association (ASA) Silver Medal Award Committee selected eight high school seniors to receive the Silver Medal Award.

The following students were selected to receive this award Melanie Talan Alcala of Montebello, Calif., graduate of AGBU Vetches & Tamar Mandurian High School enrolled at California State University Fullerton; Gregory Andreopoulos of New Hyde Park, N.Y., graduate of Chaminade High School enrolled at Fordham University; Nicholas Hatfield Hanoian of North Smithfield, R.I., graduate of North Smithfield High School enrolled at University of Vermont; Serena K. Pelenghian of Arcadia, Calif., graduate of AGBU Vatche and Tamar Manoukian High School enrolled at Occidental College; Svetlana Petrosyan of Fair Lawn, N.J., graduate of Hackensack High School enrolled at Rutgers University; Andrew Madanian Reppucci of Belmont, Mass., graduate of Belmont High School enrolled at Northeastern University; Daniel Yeghia Sarafian of Northridge, Calif., graduate of AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School enrolled at UCLA – Irvine; and Peter S. Taraian of Rehoboth, Mass., graduate of LaSalle Academy enrolled at University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The Silver Medal Awards are given annually to high school seniors who have demonstrated outstanding scholastic ability.

The ASA Gold Medal Award is recognized as the highest Scholastic Award within the ASA. Any member of the ASA who is an undergraduate student and is at least a sophomore in an accredited college or university within the United States is eligible for consideration for this award.

Selected to receive the award this year is Janina Aimee Messerlian of Greenville, R.I., a student at Nicholas College.

Applications for Gold and Silver Medal Awards can be obtained at: www.asainc.org. The eadline for submitting applications and documentation is May 1, 2018.