Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Publishes Ad Hoc Public Report on Azerbaijani Aggression

YEREVAN—Armenia’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan and members of his staff were recently in Baghanis, Voskevan, Voskepar, and Koti borderline villages, which were shelled by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in April and June. There, they conducted fact-finding missions, which, according to Tatoyan’s office, were conducted in accordance with international principles.

On June 28, the office of the Human Rights Defender published the ad hoc public report on the fact-finding missions. Interviews were held with the Heads of Villages, Chief of the Administrative District, and civilians. Examinations related to the locality, publicly available information on the shootings, and other necessary examinations were also carried out.

The report provides several details about the shelling carried out by the Azerbaijani forces on the villages, including photographs and analyses.

The report in English is available here.