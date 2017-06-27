2017 Staff Week at Camp Haiastan

By Victoria Ezgilioglu and Tsoline Karakelian

Although some may think working at Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Camp Haiastan is just another job or just “something else to do,” the 2017 staff is delighted and honored to work as counselors, teachers, and lifeguards this summer.

Rain or shine, every staff member works day in and day out to prepare the campgrounds for all of the campers that will join the staff on Sunday. From preparing the new volleyball courts and building new picnic tables, Camp Haiastan will look better than ever.

Ungerouhi Tsoline from the AYF Philadelphia “Sebouh” chapter is excited to be an Armenian School teacher while experiencing camp for the first time this year. “It doesn’t matter if some of us have traveled over 3,000 miles or 30 miles—we all came to Camp Haiastan for the same purpose and with the same passion, which is to celebrate who we are, and that makes me so happy,” ungerouhi Tsoline said.

Even though Camp Haiastan is celebrating its 67th season, the drive, excitement, and spirit is stronger than ever.

On Wednesday, the founders of Camp Haiastan came to talk to the staff about the history of the camp as well as the importance of our job; not only as staff members but also as leaders for future generations. Returning and new staff members learned about the first campers to step foot on camp and the physical appearance of the camp grounds. Unger Njteh from the Washington D.C. “Ani” chapter was compelled and said, “… learning about the history and seeing how much hard work was put in to make Camp Haiastan possible, made me want to give back even more than I already do…”

One of the many qualities that stood out to the staff was how Camp Haiastan was, and continues to be, a gateway that allows Armenians from around the world to connect. The staff members also were able to realize how important every action are to the campers at Camp Haiastan and how much of an impact they will have on each of them.

The 2017 AYF Camp Haiastan Staff eagerly awaits the arrival of the campers in hopes of creating and being part of another memorable and successful summer.